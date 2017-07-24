Appeal: Help bring Merlin home

A Sleaford-based animal rescue charity is appealing for help to find a cat which has been missing for 10 days.

Hollie’s Animal Rehoming Trust (HART) is hoping to reunite Merlin with Brenda Couch and her husband Anthony, who live in Martin.

Merlin was last seen on Friday, July 14, and although there have been reported sightings of black cats similar to Merlin, he is still missing.

HART first found Merlin after he was abandoned in a box in Metheringham.

The charity looked over him until they found him a home with Brenda and Anthony.

HART fundraiser and fosterer, Joanna Crinks said: “I knew he deserved a special family and I found one for him.

“They were perfect for each other and I swear it was mutual love at first sight.”

Merlin is described as a black, domestic short-hair cat, with a small amount of white on his chest and tummy.

He is also microchipped and castrated, and has an ID tag and bell, which jingle.

A Facebook group has been set up with updates and photographs of Merlin to try and bring him home.

To join, search for Help find Merlin on Facebook.