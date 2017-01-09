Appeal over missing part of sign in Sleaford

Part of a sign promoting a public area in Sleaford has gone missing, prompting an appeal to the public.

The sign for The Nettles has been reduced to just a frame, with the decorative centre removed.

The Nettles is a natural outdoor space near the River Slea maintained by The Nettles Volunteer Group and arts NK.

Marion Sander from artsNK said: “It is not a nice thing to start the new year off with.”

Arts NK is asking for the public to keep a look out when in The Nettles area for the missing part of the sign.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marion on 07887 574138 or email marion.sander@litc.org.uk