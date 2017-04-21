Arts activities boost trail interest

A day of activities served to boost the profile of the town’s new When in Sleaford arts and heritage trail.

The free family arts activities were held at The Nettles open air arts space near the leisure centre on East Banks at the beginning of the school holidays and was part of the nationwide BBC Get Creative Weekend.

Sleaford heritage trail family arts activities at The Nettles. Jess Notley Willow Weaving with Charlize Davison. EMN-170414-153437001

Organiser Lucy Lumb from ArtsNK said they had more than 50 people joining in the willow weaving and cyanotype sunlight printing.

The day also launched the When in Sleaford Arts and Heritage Trail map with a sticker trail for children. The map guides people to locations of interest around the town (public artworks, historical sites and green spaces), each marked with one of 19 specially designed cast bronze roundels.

Families from all over the district took part in the £1 to enter sticker trail to earn their prize of sweets. Maps and stickers were collected from The National Centre for Craft and Design, Cogglesford Mill, Sleaford Museum and Navigation House.

Lucy said the idea is to get people to look at places they may not have noticed. There are 10 locations in the town to pick up the maps, or download from: www.artsnk.org