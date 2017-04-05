At your service - who works hard for you? Chance to vote for your winner in our Customer Service Award

Now it is time for readers to vote for who of our two nominees they think should win the Customer Service category at the Sleaford Town Awards, run by The Standard in partnership with Sleaford Town Council.

You can send in the printed voting slip in the Sleaford Standard or vote here on our website where you can simply click on your chosen winner. Deadline for votes is 12noon Tuesday April 11. The two nominees are listed here and in the Sleaford Standard.

○ Domestic and commercial flooring supplier and fitter Kevin Skeith of Sleaford was last year crowned UK Worker of the Year and now he has been nominated for the Customer Service Award.

He said: “I have lived in Sleaford nearly all my life and have worked in and served the community. To be acknowledged in this way by my local community means more to me than winning the UK Worker of the Year.”

Kevin recovered from a serious motorcycle accident which threatened to leave him paralysed and now runs a thriving flooring business.

He said: “My philosophy is if the customer is happy, I’m happy. If not, then I haven’t done my job properly and I will learn from it.

“Fortunately I don’t seem to get many complaints and I resolve them quickly to the way the customer would like. I get a lot of feedback and referrals from personal recommendations.”

Kevin loves his job and enjoys meeting new people and seeing the transformation and satisfaction that completing new flooring makes.

○ Our other nomination for the Customer Service Award in our Sleaford Town Awards is Debbie Watton, who works for Sleafordian Coaches as a bus driver.

Debbie said: “This has come as a huge but very pleasant surprise. Customer care is always at the forefront of my mind and it’s lovely to have this recognised by this nomination”.

In one recommendation we are told by a regular traveller that he is greatly impressed by Debbie’s service to passengers.

He says: “She is unfailingly polite, friendly and considerate. She has to cope - and does so with enormous patience - with all the problems caused by the town’s chaotic traffic situation.

“For all she does, she probably passes as an ‘unsung heroine’ and therefore I feel that her contribution to the life of Sleaford should be formally recognised.”