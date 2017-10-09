Autumn festival draws crowds at Potterhanworth

Residents in and around Potterhanworth welcomed the autumn in style at this year’s Potterfest – which is being hailed as the ‘best yet’.

About 300 people came to the annual event, held at the Pavillion and playing field off Queensway.

Mark Adams of Lincoln Owl Rescue with Jess the European Eagle Owl.

The festival was kicked off by a performance from Sleaford Concert band, after which visitors got to enjoy a produce and craft show, owl display, archery, children’s entertainment, stalls and more.

Potterhanworth-based local band ‘Cat Litter’ also performed their mix of rock, punk and ‘80s music.

“They went down a storm,” said Potterfest’s event secretary Jan Withers.

“We had around 300 people on the day – and I think it was our best year yet.

Dave the pirate with Ruby Frost, seven, and Megan Frost, 10, both from Norton

“New this year was a gin bar called Tipple Tin, which was run by a Nocton lady in a coverted horse box. That was absolutely brilliant.”

For more photos from the day visit our website.

Vee Byrne and Carol Harver man the raffle stall.