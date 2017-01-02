Award given to naval reservist

A member of the Royal Naval Reserve (RNR) from Digby has been honoured for her services to the organisation in the past year.

Sub Lieutenant Victoria Rogers, a reservist from HMS Sherwood, has been presented with the Towle Sword.

She received the award for ‘impressing the Command with her commitment to the unit and the RNR generally in the past 12 months’, a spokesman for the East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association said.

It was presented at a Christmas Carol Concert and Review of the Year event held recently at HMS Sherwood’s HQ in Chilwell, Nottingham.

Of winning the Towle Sword, Sub Lieutenant Rogers said: “It was a lovely surprise. I felt very honoured and humbled to the people that have helped me along this journey to which there had been a lot.

“Being a part of HMS Sherwood is one of the proudest things I’ve ever done and it’s an honour to be able to serve my country.”

HMS Sherwood’s commanding officer Rob Noble said: “At the very heart of the Armed Services are its people. This is no different for the Royal Navy Reserve here at HMS Sherwood in Nottingham. It is therefore key that we recognise those members of the ship’s company that have gone that extra mile.”