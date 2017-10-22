Award success for staff at rail service provider

Staff at The Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership, which runs between Nottingham and Skegness, have received three awards at a national ceremony.

The Community Rail Awards, organised by the Association of Community Rail Partnerships, saw Ancaster Station receive a bronze award in the most improved station category.

The award comes as recognition for the work of Jon Moody from Sustrans, a charity which makes it easier for people to walk and cycle, and pupils from Ancaster Primary School.

An entry from St George’s Academy, in Sleaford, also scooped runner-up prize in a photography competition.

Jon said: “For Ancaster Primary School and St George’s Academy to win runner up prizes in their respective categories, is testament to the fabulous enthusiasm, involvement and sheer hard work by pupils and staff at both establishments.”

Kaye Robinson, community rail officer, said: “It’s brilliant to receive recognition for all the hard work that has taken place over the past 12 months.”