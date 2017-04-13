Award-winning vet nurse’s latest honour

An award-winning veterinary nurse in Sleaford has scooped another national honour.

Sam Shand, from Scopwick, won the Welfare Nurse of the Year Award at Wednesday’s Ceva Animal Welfare Awards 2017.

The awards celebrate, in the words of organisers, the ‘achievements of remarkable people from the farming, veterinary, and charity industries, who go beyond the call of duty to better the lives of animals around the world’.

Sam, who works at Quarrington Veterinary Surgery, has twice been named Vet Nurse of the Year by the Blue Cross pet charity.

She was presented with her latest award at a ceremony in Birmingham in the run up to the British Small Animal Veterinary Association Congress.

She said: “I am delighted to have won the Welfare Nurse of the Year Award and although I’ve received the award I’ve got a fantastic team of supporters including Susan Edwards, who used to work at Quarrington Veterinary Surgery and nominated me for the award, and my best friend Gemma Bourne who inspires me every day.”

The award came in light of such charity fundraising ideas as a calendar comprising photographs and stories of memorable practice patients and a display of 68 handmade poppies, one for every recipient of the PDSA Dickin Medal.