Awards success for Magical Maths’ Tracy

A Great Hale woman helping to make maths magical for children in Lincolnshire has been honoured in a national award scheme.

Tracy Cooke was named New Woman Franchisee of the Year at the 2017 NatWest Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWIF) awards, held recently at the NatWest Auditorium, in London.

The awards are held annually by EWIF, an organisation which works to support women into the franchise industry, and aims to celebrate the success of women in its sector.

Tracy was nominated for her role in Magical Maths, a maths club and summer camp for schoolchildren she runs in Lincolnshire with husband Grahame.

The couple became franchisees for the company for the county in February of last year and now have more than 60 schools on their books.

Grahame had been working at RAF Cranwell, while Tracy had been a teacher at Helpringham Primary School.

Of receiving her award, she said: “I was absolutely thrilled. It has been a phenomenal year.”

Clive Sawyer, chief executive officer of EWIF, said: “I look forward to the awards every year and I’m always sad when it’s over. It’s lovely to see so many from within the franchise industry joining together to celebrate the winners’ and finalists’ achievements.”