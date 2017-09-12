Bank holiday fair attracts hundreds

It was a first at Leasingham Village Hall as a fair was held on Bank Holiday Monday.

It was held to get everyone in the village together, and also to inform residents about the Neighbourhood Plan for Leasingham.

Organiser and chairman of the Leasingham and Roxholm Neighbourhood Plan committee, Alan Ford, said: “Both approaches worked in the sense that 300 to 400 people turned up and we handed out a lot of information to people.”

The event was organised by a steering group of the neighbourhood plan, who report to the parish council.

Pictured are crowds browsing various stalls at the first Bank Holiday fair held in Leasingham.