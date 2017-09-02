Bid to relaunch group for older people in district

A group supporting the interests of older people in Sleaford and district looks set to be relaunched.

NK Seniors was set up in 2009 to raise awareness of issues affecting elderly residents and help with information on relevant topics.

Sylvia Lawes of Sleaford was on the committee but explained she was also busy with the Sleaford Toy Library, and NK Seniors seemed to “fade away”.

Now she is hoping to revive it and is holding a meeting to gauge interest and form a committee.

Mrs Lawes, aged 88, said: “The whole reason it was set up was to try and get more senior people together to make sure they are not isolated and we hear a lot about loneliness among older people. A few of us wanted to start it up again.

“We want people to come to the relaunch and tell us what they want.”

She hopes the group will have a strong social side, allowing people to get to know each other, while also raising issues such as scams.

She said: “Scams are a big topic affecting older people. I was caught recently by ransomware on my computer - I didn’t even know what Bitcoin was. I want to avoid other people being caught out.”

Committee member Mark Doughty is an IT expert who is willing to help introduce more older people to the positives of being “online”. The group may have speakers on relevant issues that members wish to learn about.

Mrs Lawes felt there was a definite need for the group and she hopes to see plenty of members get involved.

“I am enthusiastic to see this get off the ground,” she said, observing that many residents may not know what is on offer locally, such as fitness classes to keep active.

The relaunch is at the Town Hall on September 6, 10am to 1pm, with free lunch. Call 01529 410686 to book due to limited space.