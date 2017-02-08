BIG CHILL: Snow flurries and freezing winds forecast for Lincolnshire this weekend

A freezing weather front could bring snow flurries to Lincolnshire today and, more likely, this weekend.
The Met Office forecast for Lincolnshire up to Sunday is as follows.
Today, Wednesday February 8: Cloudy this morning with patchy drizzle. Becoming mainly dry this afternoon with some brighter intervals. But feeling increasingly cold in brisk easterly winds with a few light snow flurries. Maximum Temperature 4 °C.
Tonight: Clear spells will allow a frost to form widely with light winds inland. A few mainly light snow showers are likely at times with variable cloud. Minimum Temperature -3 °C.
Thursday: Feeling very cold in brisk easterly winds. Often cloudy with a few light sleet or snow showers, but some brighter intervals are likely at times. Maximum Temperature 2 °C.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Feeling very cold with overnight frosts and brisk easterly winds. Rather cloudy Friday with snow showers. Further wintry showers at the weekend, but also with some sunny intervals.
