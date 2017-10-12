Big Mini picnic collects much-needed items for local Sleaford and Grantham food banks

The Big Lincolnshire Mini Picnic was held at Ancaster Leisure’s karting circuit on Saturday, September 30 to help supply much needed items to local food banks for the coming months.

The circuit was loaned by owner Richard Johnson and a banner and goodie bags were sponsored by Listers Mini of Boston.

Mini Picnic event at Ancaster Leisure with minis driving around the kart track. Karen Doyle of Great Gonerby. EMN-170210-104719001

Owners and drivers were invited to get together for the fun event, and although the turn out was not great, those who attended pooled two Mini bootfulls of food and toiletries which have been shared with Grantham and Sleaford Foodbanks.

As a finale, two Minis were permitted to drive around the karting track.

Minis came from Wilsford, Cranwell, Great Gonerby, Barkston, Balderton and Holbeach.

Organiser Bex Mezzo of Wilsford said: “Thanks to all who came and supported the event this year.

Mini Picnic event at Ancaster Leisure with minis driving around the kart track. EMN-170210-104632001

“Next year we hope to meet in Boston and drive to Skegness to make a Mini shaped sand castle and enjoy fish, chips and ice cream.”

See Facebook for details.