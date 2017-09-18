Big Mini Picnic to collect supplies for food banks

The Big Lincolnshire Mini Picnic is to be held in Ancaster to help supply much needed items to local food banks for the coming months.

The idea came from local Guide Leader Bex Mezzo of Sleaford and it takes place on Saturday, September 30, from 10am until 2pm.

She explained: “Anyone who lives in Lincolnshire and drives a Mini car – either an original or a newer BMW version – is invited to take part.”

Bex began searching for a venue three years ago and explained: “In the summer Richard Johnson of Ancaster Leisure offered the venue at Ancaster Karting and Paintball on the B6403 High Dyke. With Lister’s Mini of Boston sponsoring the event a long held dream will come true.”

The finale will be a parade around the karting track to see just how many Mini’s will fit.

Anyone interested in going along is asked to collect donated items such as food, toiletries and cleaning products from friends and family to be presented to Sleaford Community Larder and Grantham Food Bank on the day. For details email: Minipicnic.lin colnshire@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.