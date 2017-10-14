Billinghay Scarecrow Festival sees villagers join the trail

Billinghay residents joined in their annual scarecrow trail on Saturday with people strolling around the village to see the fantastic creations in people’s gardens.

The event is organised by supporters of the Billinghay Community Group and proceeds go towards a business directory ‘app’ to help promote local traders.

Billinghay Scarecrow trail. Beverley Taylor with her grandson Taylor Meakin, pictured with their scarecrow. EMN-170910-121931001

Chairman of the group, Claire Markham said: “It went quite well - not as many entries this year but the ones we did have were really good.”

The best scarecrow is judged by a people’s vote and this year’s prize went to Alan Wells with his Bill and Ben the Flower Pot Men. A metal statue of a scarecrow was donated as the trophy by Old Mill Crafts from the village.

Claire said: “We had a nice stream of people coming into the community hall for refreshments and maps between 10am and 1pm.”

An Arts Council grant recently paid for a visiting theatre show at the village hall called Origin of the Species, by Live and Local, a group which brings theatre to community venues.

Billinghay Scarecrow trail. Sue Wilcox with her Steampunk scarecrow. EMN-170910-121946001

Claire said: “We have another in January called Mummy Monster about the trials and tribulations of a working mum.”