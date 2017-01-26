Bird flu confirmed at turkey farm near Boston - flock contains about 19,500 birds

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer has this evening (Thursday) confirmed avian flu at a turkey rearing farm near Boston.

The flock is estimated to contain approximately 19,500 birds.

A 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around the infected premises, which has not been named, to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

The Environment Agency says a number have died and the remaining live birds at the premises will be humanely culled.

A full investigation is under way to determine the source of the infection.

It has been confirmed as H5N8 avian flu.

Public Health England advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency is clear that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.

This latest outbreak follows two others recently near Louth.