Birthday girl Marjorie was to the manor born

Ewerby resident Marjorie Betts marked her 100th birthday on Thursday last week with a get together of all five generations of her family.

Mrs Betts, has one son, Robin, five grandchildren, nine great -grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A retired insurance book keeper, she has lived in St Andrew’s Care Home for two years, previously living in Ruskington but most of her life in Norwich. She was born in stately home, Holkham Hall in North Norfolk, where her father was nursed back to health having been critically injured in the Great War when it doubled as a hospital. Marjorie was later invited to be Christened in the hall’s church with Lady Dalrymple, the owner, made a Godmother.

Marjorie’s late husband, Geoffrey, served in Egypt with the RAF in the Second World War, becoming an insurance clerk for Norwich Union. Having smoked until the age of 63 and being partial to a dry Martini with ‘ice and slice’, she thought her long life must be in the genes as her mum lived to be 97.

She said: “I have had a good life and enjoyed every scrap. I don’t regret anything. I am so lucky to have such a wonderful family.”

Marjorie is pictured with son Robin, granddaughter Jacqueline, great grandson Nicholas and great-great-grandson Oliver.