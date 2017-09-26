Blooms to return next year

Last week saw Boston Stump host the awards for the East Midlands in Bloom competition, celebrating the best kept towns and villages in the region, but for once, Sleaford did not feature.

Chairman of Sleaford in Bloom, Ada Trethewey, admitted it was only the second time in 25 years that the town has not entered.

She said Sleaford Town Council has stepped up to handle more of the planting, expanding on what has been done in the past and making sure the town looks good for judges. But this year the council services team was affected by illness earlier in the year leaving the entry in doubt.

There was also uncertainty about grass verges due to county council cut backs and a special project to enhance Rauceby Banks was unfinished.

Mrs Trethewey, who still attended the awards as a guest with treasurer Barbara Jones, said: “We decided to take the pressure off and not enter. We have carried on with projects as normal and will be back next year.”