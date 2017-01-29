Boogie on down for charitable cause

Prepare for a night of nostalgia, and head back to the 70s and 80s with a charity disco.

On Saturday, March 25, head to Metheringham Village Hall in Fen Lane, and prepare to dance the night away.

Enjoy a free glass of bubbly on arrival, live entertainment courtesy of Stolen Fridays, and disco and karaoke with Astro Roadshow.

There will also be bar service provided by The Star and Garter pub, in Metheringham, and a raffle.

Fancy dress is optional, but is encouraged.

A spokesman for the event said: “Dust off your shoulder pads, dig out your flares and enjoy a fun night of music and nostalgia.”

Tickets are priced at £10 in advance, and £15 on the door.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the event is due to finish at midnight.

To book tickets, pop in to 32 Salon in High Street, Metheringham.

Alternatively call Fiona on 07572 429953.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Macmillan Cancer Support offer help to those affected by cancer, including after diagnosis and during treatment.