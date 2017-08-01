Boost for a Lincolnshire network promoting awareness of inflammatory bowel disease

Daphne Beever, outgoing President of the Inner Wheel Club of Sleaford Kesteven, has presented nearly £800 to her chosen charity for the year.

It was presented to Sharon Williams, a volunteer with the Crohns and Colitis UK Lincolnshire Central Network, the president’s chosen charity for her year in office.

It was raised by holding two events - a share of the proceeds from a fashion show along with two other good causes, as well as money from a barbecue organised by Mrs Beever.

The charity is a local network raising awarenss about inflammatory bowel disease, as well as offering support and information to people with the conditions and their families.

Anyone interested in finding out more information about the network can visit www.crohnsandcolitis.org.uk to search for their local network or email the Lincolnshire Central network at lc@networks.crohnsandcolitis.org.uk