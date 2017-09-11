Bowled over by success of event in aid of charity

A fundraiser which took place in Sleaford over the bank holiday weekend raised more than £1,000 for charity.

The cricket-based event took place at Sleaford Cricket Club, inspired by a club member affected by cancer.

About 100 people attended, taking part in a cricket tournament, and other games such as how many wickets can you get in a minute.

One of the organisers, Kirby Mansfield, 22, said: “The event went really well, it was such a great atmosphere and everyone was having such a laugh.

“Everything went to plan, and the sun was as bright as ever for such a great day and cause.

“Everyone said how much of a great day it was.”

Money raised will go to Cancer Research UK, a cancer research and awareness charity, which wants to accelerate the need to find a cure for cancer.

The total raised for the cause came to £1,100, which organisers describe as ‘fantastic’.

Due to its success, there are already plans to hold a similar event each year.

Kirby said: “We are planning on the same weekend every year. Bank Holiday August there will be a family fun day for some charity, whether it is the same charity or another one we aren’t sure yet.”

Alison Birkett, senior media relations officer at Cancer Research UK, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has helped raise this incredible amount of money for Cancer Research UK.

“Every donation made will help save lives by funding research to accelerate the charity’s progress in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“Cancer survival has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress – but every step our doctors, nurses and scientists take relies on donations from the public and the tireless fundraising of our supporters.

“Thank you everyone at Sleaford Cricket Club.”