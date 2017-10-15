Brant Broughton trombonist Sally receives honour for charity efforts

A Brant Broughton woman who raises money for breast cancer research and eye care as a member of an all-female brass band has been honoured for her charitable efforts.
Sally Thornburn, 49, has been selected as a winner in a national competition run by Swinton Group.
The high street insurance broker launched a nationwide search as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations to find 10 ‘diamonds’ who make a difference in their communities.
Sally, a customer service associate in Swinton’s Grantham branch, was chosen as one of the 10 for her role as a trombonist in charity brass band Boobs and Brass.
The all-female band travel the country raising money for breast cancer research and the ophthalmic department at Kettering General Hospital.
In recognition of her efforts, Sally received a £1,000 donation for Breast Cancer Now.
She said: “The competition is a great way to celebrate the good work happening in local communities and the donation will make a huge difference.”
Dominic Filkins, customer service manager at Swinton Group’s Grantham branch, said: “What Sally and the band have achieved is truly inspiring and the money they have raised is making a genuine difference to people’s lives.”
“Community spirit is incredibly important to us at Swinton, so this is our chance to give something back to those who go the extra mile.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.