Brant Broughton trombonist Sally receives honour for charity efforts

A Brant Broughton woman who raises money for breast cancer research and eye care as a member of an all-female brass band has been honoured for her charitable efforts.

Sally Thornburn, 49, has been selected as a winner in a national competition run by Swinton Group.

The high street insurance broker launched a nationwide search as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations to find 10 ‘diamonds’ who make a difference in their communities.

Sally, a customer service associate in Swinton’s Grantham branch, was chosen as one of the 10 for her role as a trombonist in charity brass band Boobs and Brass.

The all-female band travel the country raising money for breast cancer research and the ophthalmic department at Kettering General Hospital.

In recognition of her efforts, Sally received a £1,000 donation for Breast Cancer Now.

She said: “The competition is a great way to celebrate the good work happening in local communities and the donation will make a huge difference.”

Dominic Filkins, customer service manager at Swinton Group’s Grantham branch, said: “What Sally and the band have achieved is truly inspiring and the money they have raised is making a genuine difference to people’s lives.”

“Community spirit is incredibly important to us at Swinton, so this is our chance to give something back to those who go the extra mile.”