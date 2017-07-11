BREAKING: Prince William due to land at RAF Coningsby shortly

Proud veterans were among the first in line to meet Prince William on his visit to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby this morning (Tuesday).

The veterans included Les Pearson, a member of 153 Squadron which used to be based at neighbouring RAF Scampton.

Mr Pearson said: “It’s marvellous that the Prince is coming to Coningsby and I’m looking forward to meeting him.”

Mr Pearson recalled several missions he was involved in during the Second World War.

They included a vital ‘food drop’ over Holland towards the end of the conflict when the RAF helped save hundreds of lives.

TV star Carol Vorderman was also waiting to meeting Prince William who was due to arrive at the base just after 11am.

Ms Vorderman is a keen supporter of the BBMF and an ambassador for the Air Cadets.

She was also a key figure in the campaign which led to Dambusters veteran George ‘Johnny’ Johnson received a BEM in lard month’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Mr Johnson, the last British survivor of the legendary World War II mission, was born near Horncastle.

Ms Vorderman has previously described Mr Johnson as the ‘bravest of the brave.’

Prince William was expected to view several of the historic aircraft based at the BBMF.

It was something of a return journey for Prince William who spent part of his RAF training at Coningsby.

• More to follow...