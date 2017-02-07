Builder Martin wins Job of the Year

A Billingborough builder is celebrating after winning a nationwide competition to find the best Job of the Year by tradesman recommendation website MyBuilder.

Martin Robinson, who runs MJO Ltd, has won the top prize after being nominated by client Ellouise Hempstead for going above and beyond with his quality of work, attention to detail and willingness to help her and her partner with their extension and barn conversion project in Martin.

He sourced bargain materials left over from other jobs to help with the couple’s project, knowing how tight they were for cash.

People were invited to vote for their favoured tradesman, with Martin, 28, coming in eighth. Then a team of judges settled on his work as the winner out of the top 12 nominees.

Martin said: “I am just grateful to win and it is a good start to the year.”

As well as the title Job of the Year, he and Ellouise win £2,500 each and his work will be regularly featured on the MyBuilder website.

Although he would like the money to go towards buying a motorbike, he said it will probably be invested in the new home he is building for his family in Osbournby.