Two fire crews were called out to a farm storage building on fire in Digby last night (Monday).

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, crews from Sleaford and Metheringham were called out at 8.46pm to Church Street where a portal framed building was on fire.

The fire service spokesman said firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish flames in the large shed.

The cause has not yet been revealed.