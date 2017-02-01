Argos to move from Homebase store

A Facebook page set up by Sleaford resident Brian Watson against the planned closure of the town’s Argos store is gathering support.

An Argos spokesperson has confirmed the decision to close their Sleaford store in July, following discussions with the new owner of Homebase, Wesfarmers who run Australian DIY giant Bunnings.

He added: “We want to maintain a presence in the town and are looking at a number of options. We will update the community once we are in a position to do so.”

Mr Watson told The Standard that on visiting the store, which is currently inside Homebase on Northgate, he learned new owners of Argos, supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, had announced it was to close.

Mr Watson said the Argos store had grown to be very popular, but it was unclear as to its future.

He set up a Facebook page on Saturday calling for the service to be preserved and has already gathered 1,000 supporters. “It would be sad to lose another facility in the town,” he said.