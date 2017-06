Youngsters and their parents joined in a teddy bears’ picnic at Sleaford Library on Friday to round off national Bookstart Week.

Each child was presented with a small copy of the book Every Bunny Dance, by Ellie Sandall, to take home having left their teddies at the library for a ‘sleep-over’ in the window. On collecting them in the morning they found photo evidence that the bears had been up to all sorts of antics.