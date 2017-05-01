Bid to boost town with Italian style

A mother and daughter team are hoping to help widen the appeal of Sleaford as a shopping destination having opened a new ladies fashion shop in town.

Shona Gallagher and her mum Wendy Hanslip launched Bellissimo Boutique in the Market Place last Wednesday with a special open evening which proved very popular with customers in the shop all evening. So much so that they had to order in more stock ready for the weekend.

The branded cupcakes served up for customers at the launch evening party at Bellissimo. Photo: Louise Harpham Kyrkeby Photography EMN-170424-145801001

There was a raffle for a luxury hamper and goodie bags for the first 50 customers as well as wine and specially branded cakes supplied by local maker Scooby Cakes.

Shona said: “It went outstandingly well. We were ram-packed. Everyone was saying this is what Sleaford needs, something that caters for a range of ages.

“We want to help regenerate Sleaford and bring more choice, aiming at anyone from 18 upwards, ideal for mother-daughter shopping experiences as we can cater for both and make them feel glamorous.”

Both of them have worked in retail over the years and have pooled lots of ideas to maximise their appeal, ranging from personal shoppers to evening shopping parties. It had been a whole family effort redecorating and getting the shop ready for opening - even the paint glitters.

Shona said she and her mum share the same sense of style: “We thought it would start slowly, but it has been crazy and we have loved it.

“It has brought us closer together - we are not afraid of hard work.”

They will be stocking some Italian fashion lines but also selling costume jewellery, accessories and even an exclusive range of Spanish cleansers, scents and moisturisers ideal for sensitive skin, called Nenuco.

Shona said: “We hope we are something completely different for Sleaford. People can drop in to get a whole outfit for day or evening at reasonable prices.