Bosses agree deal to keep Argos in Sleaford ... for now

The new owners of the Argos chain have announced a stay of execution on their Sleaford store.

Back in February an Argos spokesman had confirmed new owners, supermarket chain Sainsburys, were planning to close its Sleaford store by July, currently situated within the Homebase store on Northgate.

This had been following discussions with the new owner of Homebase, Wesfarmers, which also runs Australian DIY giant Bunnings as the firm looked to expand.

At the time, an Argos spokesman told The Standard: “We want to maintain a presence in the town and are looking at a number of options.”

This week, customers were greeted at the checkouts with a message on the wall-mounted screens that the Argos store in Homebase was ‘staying open’.

An Argos spokesman explained: “We’re delighted that our Sleaford store is staying open. It’s fantastic news for customers who can continue to get the great range of products we have on offer. We have agreed a deal with the owners of Homebase to remain temporarily open. We’re continuing to look at options so we can maintain a presence in the town.”

A Facebook page set up by former Sleaford councillor Brian Watson against the planned closure of the Argos store had gathered hundreds of supporters.

Mr Watson said the Argos store had grown to be very popular. He said: “It is good news that they are staying, but it is a question of where they will find to go instead.”