Builder needs votes to be top job of the year

A tradesman from Billingborough is in the running to win £2,500 and the MyBuilder website ‘Job of the Year’ award.

Builder Martin Robinson and his business MJO Ltd, have been nominated as part of MyBuilder.com’s Job of the Year competition.

Builder Martin Robinson of Billingborough needs your votes. EMN-170126-111741001

MyBuilder.com is an online market place for homeowners to find quality tradesmen.

The Job of the Year competition, launched last week, aims to find the top tradesman who went above and beyond to do a brilliant job.

Martin, 28, has been in the building trade since leaving the army in 2010, going self-employed three years ago.

He currently sits in sixth place in the voting.

He said: “It was a nice surprise to have been put forward for the award. It makes you take more pride in your work.”

He was nominated by Martin village resident Ellouise Hempstead who, with her partner, selected Martin to extend the barn they were renovating in early 2016.

She said: “He not only helped us to build the 34sqm extension we wanted, but he also helped us to make huge progress on the rest of the barn.

“He also gave us spare building materials he was going to skip from other jobs, as he knew that we could use them and that it would help us financially. He didn’t ask a penny for them, he even delivered them for us and he had to travel a 40-mile round trip just to drop them off.”

Martin said he offered to improve on Ellouise’s job without increasing the cost because he is a fan of making old houses work in a modern way and works all over the country as a preferred builder of ‘eco’ homes.

Almost 1,600 homeowners from all over the UK have already nominated tradesmen they have used in the past year drawn from the MyBuilder website. The winning tradesman and homeowner win £2,500 each.

You can vote for Martin at www.mybuilder.com/compe titions/joty-2017/entries/2873