Decorated Knight sculpture to make appearance at Metheringham Airfield attraction

One of Lincoln’s decorated ‘Knight’ sculptures that are to be dotted around the city’s tourist spots is paying a visit to Metheringham Airfield this weekend.

People going along to Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre can meet the ‘Knight of the Skies’ at 2pm on Saturday April 22.

Close ups of the artwork on the Knight of the Skies. EMN-170417-125445001

The Knights Trail has been created as a follow up to the highly successful decorated Baron sculptures that were located all over the city and proved popular with tourists. This time 36 sculptures will be dotted across the city from May 20 until September 3 to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the Battle of Lincoln and the sealing of the Charter of the Forest.

People can go along and see this amazing piece of painted art work representing the boys of Bomber Command.

The Knight will be there for one and a half hours to promote the Knights Trail 2017 and the International Bomber Command Centre together celebrating the work of the artist Rosie Ablewhite.

The Knight of the Skies will also be appearing at the International Bomber Command Centre open day on Sunday April 23.