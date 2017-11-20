District among ‘Heavy Hitters’

North Kesteven District Council’s corporate director Phil Roberts has been singled out as a progressive leader within local government housing development.

Industry magazine Inside Housing includes him within their ‘Power list of the heavy hitters driving the delivery of new homes’ – identifying him as one of eight ‘accelerators’.

Mr Roberts is one of only 41 people hand-picked by a judging panel to be included within the Who’s Who for 2017, highlighting council achievements and championing those who ensure more people have a quality home to live in. Judges praised North Kesteven.

Mr Roberts said the credit should rest with the wider team at North Kesteven.

First as head of housing and now corporate director, Mr Roberts oversaw the rebirth of an in-house local authority building programme in 2009.

The council has built more than 200 new homes across 24 communities since then, at a cost of around £20 million, innovated through straw bale and Passivhaus technologies, embraced solutions to increase thermal efficiency and broaden access to better, low-cost, warm and comfortable homes for rent.

The council has been acknowledged as the best for replacing housing stock sold off and bringing empty homes back into use.

Chief executive Ian Fytche said: “It is great to see national recognition for the vision, drive and leadership that Phil has brought to our housing priorities.”