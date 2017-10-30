Farmer features in tractor stunt

A Sleaford area farmer has featured in a mobile billboard campaign for John Deere tractors.

Agricultural contractor Simon Burton of D and B Farming of Leasingham, has been named by John Deere as one of Europe’s top self-propelled forage harvester drivers for 2017 in a unique social media campaign and featured as the UK and Ireland’s “Chopping Pro” on a mobile billboard campaign.

Simon was rewarded with a professional photo and video shoot at his local John Deere dealership, Sharmans Agricultural, of Grantham. The

pictures were turned into a mobile billboard driven from Sharmans’ Gonerby Moor headquarters to Simon’s home in Leasingham on Friday.

Simon’s brother and co-director James was one of two representatives from the UK and Ireland at this summer’s John Deere and Michelin European Drivers Championship in France, where he was placed 4th out of 16 tractor drivers.

Simon registered for the Chopping Pro campaign via John Deere’s Facebook page in order to get as many ‘likes’ from the internet community as possible. A total of 64 operators from seven countries entered the contest and 484 people voted for Simon’s post, in which he said: “I love driving the John Deere 8600i and think it’s an engineering genius, so please vote for me!”

Simon also received a John Deere gift pack, including cap, polo shirt, overalls, waistcoat, softshell jacket, thermal mug and a 99-piece tool box.