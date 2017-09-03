Film project is released on Amazon Video

An independent feature film that was produced in Sleaford has gone on release on Amazon Video.

Shadows of a Stranger, the creation of first-time film directors from Sleaford, Chris Clark and Richard Dutton was released on the video streaming service on Sunday, August 27, marking eight years to the day that pre-production began.

The story, penned by the pair, is described as a dark psychological tale about a private investigator who teams up with a young psychic after a chance encounter. With a million pound reward at stake, the two attempt to trace a missing stranger in order to bring him home for Christmas. Together they trail the city streets in a cat and mouse pursuit, a journey that ultimately takes them into the darkest corners of their own minds as they try to track down their fortune.

Chris took a leading acting role in the film and shooting of the low budget project initially took place back in 2010 in a fen barn that was converted by the filmmakers into their own ‘blue-screen’ studio. The filmmakers held open auditions in Sleaford, creating a cast of local actors mixed with various celebrities who were also attracted to the project. These included Doctor Who’s 6th incarnation, Colin Baker, Sarah Jane Honeywell - formerly of CBeebies, and two actors from the cult kids TV show Rainbow: Malcolm Lord (Bungle) and Jane (of Rod, Jane and Freddy).

Later on, the cast was supplemented by Doctor Who Dalek operator Barnaby Edwards, and veteran actor Ian Cullen of Z Cars who performed an iconic Christmas scene for the film.

Completing the cast was Hollywood actor Colin McFarlane (of Batman Begins and the upcoming Liam Neeson flick The Commuter) who overdubbed the voice of the villain.

The directors then had to spend three years rendering the CGI background until the final cut, lasting over over two hours, was premiered to cast and crew at Lincoln’s Odeon cinema in 2014.

With the script initially being conceived as a big budget spectacle with A-list actors, the film-makers were encouraged to go back to the drawing board and to realise their ultimate goal, and so Richard returned to develop the script, but three years on, the team decided to release the existing version to the world.

With a fresh new cut, 24 minutes shorter than the premiere, they have released it via the Amazon Video platform while still hoping their big movie goal will be reached one day.

It can be streamed as a rental or digital download, or free to view for Amazon Prime subscribers. The main trailer can be viewed at:

www.shadowsofastranger.co.uk