Firm secures grant for drone research in construction

Waldeck, whose head offices are in Kesteven Street, Sleaford, has secured extra funding, in partnership with the University of Huddersfield, to enable the firm’s Research and Development team and its drone pilots to explore new technology and research future developments in the industry.

This follows an announcement in April of £120,000 Government-backed funding, through Innovate UK, to boost the company’s in-house digital-focussed Research and Development team.

The additional funding will enable Waldeck’s digital reality capture experts to continue to work alongside university boffins to further explore the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

New software and equipment will add thermal imaging capability for energy performance analysis, disaster recovery, search and rescue and aerial filming.

Mark Greatrix, Associate Director, welcomed the boost and Professor Song Wu, from The University of Huddersfield added: “As the construction industry continues its transformation to becoming more digitally-focused, we are excited to share our expertise and work collaboratively to support future developments and further research in this field.”