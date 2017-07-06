Fish and chip shop in Sleaford retains top quality status - it’s official!

A Sleaford area fish and chip shop chain is reinforcing its reputation after a visit from industry inspectors confirmed its quality.

The Elite Fish and Chip Company restaurant and takeaway on Grantham Road retained its prestigious National Federation of Fish Friers Fish and Chip Quality Award status after a recent visit by representatives.

The NFFF, the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops, runs the scheme as a way of raising standards within the fish and chip trade and enhancing the profile of the industry.

The scheme is a way of rewarding and promoting shops that provide good quality products and high standards of hygiene, as well as friers who show a high level of competence.

To qualify, each shop has to go through an inspection by an NFFF approved assessor who inspects the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

Rachel Tweedale, manager at The Elite in Sleaford, said: “We’re really pleased to have retained our Quality Award status once again. Getting this award is always a pleasure as it reflects so well on our staff, the traditional fish and chips we serve and the standards we are proud of keeping so high here in Sleaford.

“We are very proud of maintaining these standards across all three of our restaurants and takeaways, which is why you’ll find the same quality award at our Lincoln and Ruskington branches too.”

NFFF President Gregg Howard added: “The NFFF Fish and Chip Quality Award assessment is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business, from the preparation and cooking equipment to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.

“The Elite Fish and Chip Company clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from. Achieving the NFFF Fish and Chip Quality Award provides reassurance to customers that they are being served food cooked using high-quality ingredients.”

The award is valid for two years and retention is dependent on standards being maintained, confirmed by officials and assessors.

Just 225 fish and chip outlets across the country have been recognised with the NFFF Fish and Chip Quality Award.

The Elite Fish and Chip Company has three restaurants and takeaways in Lincoln, Ruskington and Sleaford. The family owned business has been serving fish and chips for more than 40 years.