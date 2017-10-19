Fishing tackle business launches

A new family business opened its doors last week, keeping up the tradition of an angling shop in Sleaford.

Dave’s Peg, based in an industrial unit on Hadley Road, was built up by Dave Wollerton who lost his battle to cancer in June.

He was well-known for his support of the local fishing community and now brothers Mark and Kevin Greatrix, of Sleaford, are attempting to fill his shoes. They have overhauled the premises and re-opened under the name Fishing Evolution on October 7, offering a wider range of tackle and bait.

With Mark being a designer and Kevin running his own plumbing business, the pair employ staff to run the business but plan to ease into it as they get older. Mark explained: “It is a hobby and passion and we thought it would be something we would be interested in doing together.”