Food larder boost from pupils

Students at a Sleaford school have been collecting items for the local food bank.

Members of the Interact Club, a junior arm of the Rotary Club, at Kesteven and Sleaford High School were enlisted by member of staff Helen Megginson to help Sleaford New Life Community Larder.

Mrs Megginson explained: “I started collecting last year but as it was just me nagging people, it was a bit feeble. This year the Interact Club have really got involved and we are planning on a big push each term. This term we did a trial run with only a week to push for it but, even so, we’ve got a pretty decent amount collected.”

She said they ended up with a table in the staffroom piled high with food donations.

Interact Club members pictured, from left - Isabella Osborn, 11, Bethany Iszatt, 11, Libby Cawsey, 13, Giorgina Meier, 11, and Eleanor Carleton 13.