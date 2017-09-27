Free help sessions to help Sleaford area people get online as they are asked to ‘Try One Thing’

Next week will see Get Online Week help North Kesteven residents learn that getting the most out of the internet can be easy and fun.

National Get Online Week 2017 runs from October 2 - 8, and this year, it is asking you to Try 1 Thing - use the internet to do just one thing you would normally do in your daily routine.

Local events with free and friendly support will help you take your next step. You can even get help finding and applying for jobs online and requesting council services on www.n-kesteven.gov.uk

Free ‘Get Online’ sessions run in Heckington (Wednesday’s) and Ruskington (Thursday’s), 2pm-4pm at the Methodist Churches.

A Community Connections Cafe runs on the last Wednesday of the month in Billinghay to engage more people.

To get involved or help others call Clare on 07816 294 739.