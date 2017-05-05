Get involved in free Discovery days in Sleaford later this month

New free ‘Discovery Days’ for young people in North Kesteven have been set up this year by the Sports and Physical Activity Team at 1Life, the district’s leisure and tourism agency, designed to encourage people to be active, get creative and feel inspired to find out about the opportunities to improve their health and engage with the arts.

Children, young people and the young at heart will be able to enjoy a fun day as the team will head to Sleaford on Wednesday May 31 giving you the chance to find out what is available in and around the area.

Craft activities will be on offer at the Discovery Day. EMN-170505-154229001

Taking place from 10am to 2pm, there will be also lots of fun activities to have a go at including a climbing wall (weather permitting) provided by NK Outreach as well as craft activities with artsNK and Navigation House. Other activities include Vitality dance classes, bringing movement and music to the over sixties.

Other activities are to be confirmed. To keep up to date, like their Facebook page www.facebook.com/discoverydaysnk or visit their website www.1life.co.uk/discoverydays.

There will also be a wide range of other information available about what is on offer in the area from local sports groups to community groups. So if you are looking for a new hobby or volunteering opportunities or anything else for that matter, get along and get involved.

All activities will take place in Navigation Wharf (outside the National Centre for Craft and Design) and Navigation House.

Visitors to the event will also be able to find out about great events coming up in the area including North Kesteven Walking Festival, and The Spires and Steeples Challenge.

Discovery Days are free to attend, and there is no need to book. Enjoy a day out with the whole family. Bring snacks or even a lunch, and stay all day. All aged eight or under must be accompanied by an adult, all aged nine or over can self-register for the activities. Consent forms will be available on the day.

If you want a go on the climbing wall, ensure you are wearing shorts or trousers. This is for safeguarding reasons.

Further events will take place in Digby, Whisby Nature Park and Navenby during the summer holidays.

Any community organisation wishing to get involved should contact Benjamin Rowe at Benjamin.rowe@1life.co.uk or telephone on 01522 694353.