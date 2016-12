The nation voted Matt Terry to be this year’s winner of ITV X Factor on Sunday and two Sleaford girls had front row seats.

Former Kesteven and Sleaford High School pupils Katie Flaherty, 19, and Emma Hartford, 18, were invited to sit in the judges’ seats just before the show went live as guests of Emma’s auntie - the show’s producer.

Emma’s mum, Lisa, explained: “They were thrilled to bits and left the rest of the arena wondering who they were.”