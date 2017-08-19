Heckington post office to offer business banking too when Lloyds branch closes

Heckington business people have been reassured they will benefit from a range of services via their village post office once their local branch of Lloyds Bank closes in October.

The Parish Council has been concerned about the effect on businesses and residents who use the local bank branch since its announcement of closure.

Chairman Coun Jan Palmer wrote to all the bank’s directors highlighting the detrimental effects on rural services. The closure still stands so the council has been working with the Sleaford branch manager of Lloyds and the Heckington Post Office manager.

It has now been agreed that Post Office services will include Lloyds business banking as well as personal accounts meaning many local businesses will be able to continue banking within the village.