Help Sleaford chippy name anniversary brew

Cod-dingtons? Shoal (Skol)? Fin-ness (Guinness)? A Lincolnshire chippie founded near Sleaford is asking its customers to come up with a name for a brew created to mark a major milestone for the business next year.

The Elite Fish and Chip Company, a family-run fish and chip chain based in Lincolnshire, is calling on its customers to name a bottled beer that is being brewed as part of the company’s 30th anniversary celebrations next year.

September 2018 will mark 30 years since the Tweedale family moved from Huddersfield and set up shop in Ruskington.

To mark the occasion the company has launched its very own beer in association with the Lincolnshire Brewing Company, based in Langworth.

Claire Brown, director at the Lincolnshire Brewing Company, said: “We’re really excited to be working on a new creative project with a local company.

“At 3.7 per cent, the beer we’ve put together for Elite is an easy-drinking, blonde pale ale, with zesty notes and a clean finish – we think it’s the perfect accompaniment to their award-winning fish and chips.”

Rachel Tweedale, director at The Elite Fish and Chip Company, said: “2018 is going to be a big year for us and to celebrate 30 wonderful years in business in the county we’re kicking things off with our signature beer. But before it can be launched it needs a name.

“Our customers have been at the heart of everything that we’ve achieved since 1988, and that’s why we want them to have a say in this.

“If you think you’ve got the perfect name for our beer, we’d love to hear from you! Please email your suggestions to elitefishandchips@gmail.com.”

The customer that comes up with the best name for the brew by Friday, December 1, will receive a fish and chip meal for four people at the Elite restaurant of their choice as well as a gift pack of beer containing two bottles of the Elite beer and a pint glass.

The beer will be on the Elite’s shelves in early 2018 and will also be available to buy from The Crafty Bottle on The Strait, in Lincoln.

The Elite Fish and Chip Company has three restaurants and takeaways: Lincoln, Ruskington, and Sleaford.

Among its awards over the years, including the title of National Fish and Chip Shop of the Year, which it collected in 1992.

More recently, Rachel Tweedale was named best young fish fryer in the UK in the 2015 National Fish and Chip Awards.