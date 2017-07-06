House builders invited to bid to be part of 1,450-home development for Sleaford

The owners of a major strategic housing development site for Sleaford with outline permission for 1,450 homes have just put it on the market for prospective builders to come on board.

The greenfield site, situated to the south of London Road and Stump Cross Hill, is being marketed by Savills commercial estate agents on behalf of Sleaford Property Developments, representing the land owners which own the land.

A CGI impression of a street scene from the proposed Handley Chase development. EMN-170607-131313001

The Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) site, known as Handley Chase, has been developed in consultation with NKDC officers to contribute some of the required housing supply within the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan and is located to the south of Quarrington.

As well as 1,450 new homes, the site also has outline planning permission for a primary school, care home, local shopping centre, public open space, sports pitches and allotments.

It is one of two such SUEs drawn into the plans for Sleaford to deliver around 4,500 new homes over the next 25 years to cater for demand.

Ann Taylor of the development team at Savills of Nottingham, comments: “This opportunity offers the potential for the successful bidder to be at the forefront of this exciting development scheme.

An overhead map of the location of the Handley Chase development site south of Sleaford and Quarrington. EMN-170607-131250001

“It also presents the chance for the developer to work alongside our client to establish themselves as a key partner in the longer term strategy for housing delivery across the site.

“These serviced land parcels provide the market with a flexible and easy workable solution for delivering houses. Sleaford Property Developments has a clear vision to create a new destination in Lincolnshire with a real desire to see the site come forward and be successful. “They have already committed to building the first 31 executive houses in conjunction with T. Balfe Construction to set the tone for high quality housing design and placemaking. We are hopeful that we can initially secure interest in one or two key parcels of development to give the scheme momentum and scale. Perhaps a regional and volume house builder would be complementary, offering the market a different product whilst creating some synergy on site.”

Savills commercial team led by Victor Ktori is also marketing the local centre and care opportunities on site, with legal support from Roythornes solicitors’ Spalding office.

Viewings are to be arranged in advance with Savills and the land will be sold by way of an informal tender with expressions of interest to be made by 5pm on July 17.

Interested parties should contact Ann Taylor at Savills Nottingham on 0115 934 8174 or email ataylor@savills.com.