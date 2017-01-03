Impressive Sleaford estate agent takes home gold award

Sleaford-based estate agent Pygott and Crone took home four top titles at The Times and Sunday Times Estate Agency of the Year Awards after judges deemed them a ‘stand-out’ and ‘impressive’ agency.

Known as the ‘property Oscars’, the team claimed gold for Best Medium Agent in the UK, gold for Best Medium Agent in the Midlands, gold for Best Customer Service, and bronze in the Best Website category.

The judges recognised Pygott and Crone’s continued investment in technology and additional resources such as its unique contact centre and website.

Just last month, the team won East Midlands Agent of the Year and Referrals Agent of the Year at The Relocation Agent Network of the Year Awards, as well as East Midlands Estate Agency of the Year at the prestigious Negotiator Awards.

Directors Nathan Emerson, Paul Wood, and Kevin Scrupps, along with Senior Manager Jason Sedlan, collected the four accolades at the Hilton London Metropole.

Mr Emerson commented: “This has been a record breaking year, both in terms of our growth and the fantastic accolades that our hardworking team has collected.

“We’re pleased that the judges recognised the enthusiasm and drive in our entry as well as noting the value we place on our staff.”