Latest book from prolific Lincolnshire novelist

Popular Lincolnshire author Margaret Dickinson has spoken to The Standard ahead of the release of her latest novel.

Daughters of Courage is a sequel to The Buffer Girls, published in 2016.

Having spent most of her life in the county, Lincolnshire is the inspiration behind her work.

Margaret said: “Lincolnshire is my home county. Readers can identify with the story.”

At the age of 14, Margaret started writing, and by the age of 25 had her first book, Pride of the Courtneys, published in 1968.

Daughters of Courage will be her 33rd published book.

It follows the story of Emily, who travels to Sheffield and becomes a businesswoman.

On keeping with the style used in her previous books, Margaret said: “You can’t suddenly change genre.

Readers follow an author for what they like about the author.”

To add to her success, Margaret is also a Sunday Times Top 10 bestseller.

Daughters of Courage appears on shelves on Thursday, February 9.

Margaret is going to Skegness for a book signing of her latest release, Daughters of Courage.

On Friday, February 10, fans can find Margaret in W H Smith, in The Hildreds Shopping Centre, from 9am to 11.30am.

Copies of Daughters of Courage will be available in W H Smith.

Pan Macmillan, publishers of the works of Margaret Dickinson, has an option to buy the novel on their website by visiting: www.panmacmillan.com

Amazon also have Daughters of Courage available on its website.