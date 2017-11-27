Latest tally of those on out-of-work benefits

The latest monthly figures for the number of people claiming out-of-work benefits in North Kesteven have been released.

The data from the Government’s Office for National Statistics was released on Wednesday.

It shows the district’s claimant count fell slightly during October, by five to 675.

This compares to a rise of the same amount to 650 during the same time period last year.

The figure breaks down as 195 aged 18-24, of which 130 are 18-21, 280 aged 25-49, and 205 aged 50-plus.

The male female split is 415 to 260.

A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said in Sleaford the Brook Street recruitment agency was working closely with the town’s Jobcentre Plus and those of the surrounding area to recruit staff for the Interflora customer service centre in the run up to the busy Christmas period.

The DWP definition of ‘claimant count’ is the combination of Jobseeker’s Allowance claimants and Universal Credit claimants who are required to seek work.