Leadenham Teahouse makes Small Biz list

Leadenham Teahouse, co-owned by sisters Katie Mace (right) and Kirsty Kershaw (left) has been chosen as one of 100 businesses to be showcased on social media in the run up to Small Business Saturday, on Saturday, December 2.

The teahouse will be promoted on Thursday, September 21, via www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/small-biz-100

Small Biz 100 promotes small, independent businesses on the lead up to Christmas.

Katie said: “We feel exceptionally proud to have been chosen to be part of Small Biz 100 this year.”

Kirsty said: “I’m so passionate about independent businesses, they bring creativity, imagination and a real eclectic mix to a high street or in our case, the Lincolnshire countryside.”