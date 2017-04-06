Make a date in your diary for Open Farm Sunday

Farms in Lincolnshire will join others across the country throwing open their gates to the public for Open Farm Sunday on June 11.

The events will showcase the fascinating world of farming.

As well as being a fun and informative day out for all the family, LEAF Open Farm Sunday also gives visitors the opportunity to see first-hand all that farmers do and the impact their work has on all our lives.

This so often misunderstood industry has a vital role in not only producing safe nutritious food, but also using the latest science and technology to farm sustainably – that means increasing production whilst managing the environment for wildlife and enhancing our natural resources for generations to come.

Since the first Open Farm Sunday in 2006 over 1.8m people have visited a LEAF Open Farm Sunday event. This year, farms across the country, from Cornwall to Orkney, will provide young and old with an opportunity to see farming in action and learn more about the work farmers are so proud to do.

The mostly free events will offer a range of activities from tractor trailer rides, farm walks and bug hunts, to feeding lambs, sheep shearing and milking demonstrations. The technology and science behind farming and food production will also be a focus; providing visitors with a fascinating insight into the world of farming.

So far, one farm in the Sleaford area is listed as taking part in the event. White House Farm on Fen Road, Dunsby, (postcode PE10 0UE) will open on June 11 from 12 noon to 4pm. Entry is free.

White House Farm is a mixed farm. The arable side grows wheat, barley, oilseed rape and potatoes. There is also an intensive 280 cows dairy unit.

The dairy parlour will be opened for people to be able to see cows being milked. Information and displays on milk production and other areas such as cow diet will be on display.

There will also be interactive displays on cereals and potatoes and farm machinery including tractors will be there for visitors to see close up.

For more information contact: 01778 440234 or email - dorrington_chris@hotmail.com

Open Farm Sunday is managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) the leading organisation delivering more sustainable food and farming and is supported in Lincolnshire by the NFU.

Annabel Shackleton, Open Farm Sunday Manager at LEAF commented: “Modern farming is incredibly diverse and impacts on all of us - from the clothes we wear to the medicines we take and the food we eat. Farming plays a vital part in each of our lives. LEAF Open Farm Sunday gives us the rare opportunity to see farming in real life and to learn about the hard work, care and pride that goes into the work farmers do, which is so vital to the environment, our lives and the economy.”

So visit www.farmsunday.org to find your local open farm, pull on your wellies and get set to discover the world of farming!