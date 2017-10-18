Mayor opens new look Indian restaurant in Sleaford

The Mayor of Sleaford officially opened a new look Indian restaurant in Sleaford last Wednesday.

Nadim Aziz has sold the India Garden in the town’s Market Place, after 17 years in charge, to Netra Prasad Kandel and it has been re-named Gurkha 19.

The restaurant underwent a rapid transformation over the space of three days, with new signage, refitted and decorated interior and there is a new team in the kitchen too with a revised menu to include some of the family’s Nepalese Gurkha heritage.

Mr Prasad said there was a new, interesting taste to the menu and his chef’s grandfather served in the Gurkha Regiment in the British Army.

To mark the occasion, the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Jan Mathieson, cut a ribbon to officially open the new business and guests were invited to sample the new flavours, offered complimentary drinks on arrival and roses for the women.

However, Mr Aziz said the new owner was keen to keep a familiar face and he has been persuaded to stay on as manager, to offer his experience in the trade.

Mr Aziz wished to thank all his customers past and present for their continued support over the last 17 years and thanked The Standard for publicising his many charity events over the years.